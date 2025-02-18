AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Tucker Wetmore announces Ryman debut: ‘An absolute dream come true’

todayFebruary 18, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Tucker Wetmore‘s checking another item off his bucket list.

The “Wind Up Missin’ You” singer is headlining a show at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium on May 21, with opening act Jacob Hackworth.

“It’s an absolute dream come true to headline the Mother Church of Country Music for the first time, and it means even more to share it with one of my best friends, Jacob Hackworth,” Tucker shares. “Can’t wait to see y’all on May 21. Feeling beyond blessed.”

Presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT before the general sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. CT at ryman.com.

The next leg of Tucker’s Waves On A Sunset Tour kicks off March 8 in Berlin, Germany, before wrapping May 4 in Katy, Texas. For tickets, visit tuckerwetmore.com.

Tucker’s new song, “3,2,1,” drops Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%