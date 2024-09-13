AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Tucker Wetmore chases ‘Waves’ with his “Silverado Blue”

todaySeptember 13, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of EMI Records Nashville

Tucker Wetmore has rolled in with “Silverado Blue,” the latest preview of his debut EP.

Accompanied by a breezy midtempo production, the track chronicles a guy’s post-breakup thoughts and the impending blues.

The chorus goes, “You in the shotgun dashboard drummin’/ Freedom in the wind them Michelins hummin’/ Forever on our lips even though it wasn’t true/ We put some moonlight miles and memories in it/ It might still shine but who am I kiddin’/ Lookin’ over there and not seein’ you/ Is gonna turn this red Silverado blue.”

“This song embodies that young love feel,” Tucker says in a press statement. “I picture people listening to this song with their windows down, riding down the road, thinking about that young love they might have once had that was gone too soon.”

Tucker, however, is far from feeling blue these days. He recently made his Grand Ole Opry debut and is currently opening for Luke Bryan on the Farm Tour.

But that’s not all. On Oct. 4, Tucker will kick off his first headlining tour, Waves on a Sunset Tour, and drop his debut EP, also titled Waves on a Sunset.

The seven-track project will feature Tucker’s debut single, “Wind Up Missin’ You,” which is currently approaching the top 20 of the country charts.

Tucker’s Waves on a Sunset EP is available for presave now.

Here’s the track list for Tucker’s Waves on a Sunset EP:
“Silverado Blue”
“Wine Into Whiskey”
“You, Honey”
“Break First”
“When I Ain’t Lookin'”
“What Would You Do?”
“Mister Miss Her”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%