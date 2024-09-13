Tucker Wetmore chases ‘Waves’ with his “Silverado Blue”

Tucker Wetmore has rolled in with “Silverado Blue,” the latest preview of his debut EP.

Accompanied by a breezy midtempo production, the track chronicles a guy’s post-breakup thoughts and the impending blues.

The chorus goes, “You in the shotgun dashboard drummin’/ Freedom in the wind them Michelins hummin’/ Forever on our lips even though it wasn’t true/ We put some moonlight miles and memories in it/ It might still shine but who am I kiddin’/ Lookin’ over there and not seein’ you/ Is gonna turn this red Silverado blue.”

“This song embodies that young love feel,” Tucker says in a press statement. “I picture people listening to this song with their windows down, riding down the road, thinking about that young love they might have once had that was gone too soon.”

Tucker, however, is far from feeling blue these days. He recently made his Grand Ole Opry debut and is currently opening for Luke Bryan on the Farm Tour.

But that’s not all. On Oct. 4, Tucker will kick off his first headlining tour, Waves on a Sunset Tour, and drop his debut EP, also titled Waves on a Sunset.

The seven-track project will feature Tucker’s debut single, “Wind Up Missin’ You,” which is currently approaching the top 20 of the country charts.

Tucker’s Waves on a Sunset EP is available for presave now.

Here’s the track list for Tucker’s Waves on a Sunset EP:

“Silverado Blue”

“Wine Into Whiskey”

“You, Honey”

“Break First”

“When I Ain’t Lookin'”

“What Would You Do?”

“Mister Miss Her”