AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Tucker Wetmore plots debut headling tour: “An absolute dream of mine”

todayJuly 22, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify

Fast-rising country artist Tucker Wetmore has announced his headlining Waves on a Sunset Tour.

The trek kicks off Oct. 4 in Statesboro, Georgia, and will hit Chattanooga, Grand Rapids, Little Rock, Knoxville and more before concluding in Chicago on Nov. 16.

“GUYS I’M GOING ON MY FIRST HEADLINE TOUR!!” Tucker shares in an announcement post on Instagram. “Can’t believe I kept the secret this long.. this has been an absolute dream of mine for so long and you guys are making it all possible.”

Up-and-comers Eli Winders, Ashland Craft and Hannah McFarland will open on select dates.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT, before the general sale on Friday at 10 a.m. CT. You can grab tickets and check out the full tour schedule now at Tucker’s website.

Tucker’s debut lead single, “Wind Up Missin’ You,” is currently approaching the top 30 of the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%