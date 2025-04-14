AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Tucker Wetmore reveals what makes up ‘What Not To’

todayApril 14, 2025

Background
share close
AD
EMI Records Nashville

The track list is out for Tucker Wetmore‘s full-length debut, What Not To, which drops April 25. 

The 19-song record includes “Wind Up Missin’ You,” which hit the top of the charts earlier this year, as well as his current single, “3,2,1.”

The new album comes out the same day the ACM new male artist of the year nom is set to play Stagecoach.

Here’s the complete song list for Tucker Wetmore’s What Not To:
“Whatcha Think Is Gonna Happen?” 
“3,2,1” 
“Bad Luck Looks Good On Me” 
“Casino” 
“Takes One To Break One” 
“Brunette” 
“Wind Up Missin’ You” 
“Give Her The World” 
“Goodbye Whiskey” 
“When I Ain’t Lookin’” 
“Drink Alone” 
“Bad Habit” 
“What Not To” 
“Break First” 
“Drinkin’ Boots (Demo)” 
“Drunk On Her” 
“Silverado Blue” 
“Wine Into Whiskey” 
“Whiskey Again”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%