AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Tucker Wetmore, Russell Dickerson, Jordan Davis to ring in 2026 on NYRE﻿ 2026

todayDecember 2, 2025

Background
share close
AD
‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026′ performers (Courtesy DCP)

There are always a lot of musical performances on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, but this year’s edition of the ABC special is especially stacked.

The live special starts at 8 p.m. ET and will feature countdowns from New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, Puerto Rico and beyond. All in all, more than 85 songs will be performed before the show wraps up at 4 a.m. ET.

Country performers include Jordan Davis, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Tucker Wetmore and Russell Dickerson.

The lineup also includes Mariah Carey, Goo Goo Dolls, Jessie Murph, BigXthaPlug, 4 Non Blondes and Chappell Roan, with the Times Square performances yet to be announced.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%