Tucker Wetmore winds up with first #1: ‘A dream come true’

Tucker Wetmore has scored his first #1 with “Wind Up Missin’ You.”

“I cannot say thank you enough to Country radio for making ‘Wind Up Missin’ You’ my first No. 1,” Tucker shares in a release. “The last year has changed my life, and it wouldn’t look the same without y’all!!!”

“This is a dream come true and an incredible way to start 2025,” he says. “I am beyond grateful to everyone who made this happen and I’m excited to work even harder for you this year. God is so good!!”

“Wind Up Missin’ You” arrived on digital platforms in March before arriving at country radio as Tucker’s debut single in June.

You can find the hit on Tucker’s debut EP, Waves On A Sunset, out now.

The next leg of Tucker’s Waves On A Sunset Tour kicks off in March with stops in Europe and various U.S. cities, including Denver, Sacramento and Arlington. In June, he’ll join Thomas Rhett for his Better In Boots Tour.