Tucker Wetmore winds up with first UK #1 hit

Guess who’s wound up with his first chart-topper in the U.K.? Tucker Wetmore.

“Wind Up Missin’ You” has hit #1 on the U.K. Country Radio Airplay chart just a few weeks after reaching the peak of the U.S. country charts.

“It’s incredible to feel the love from fans all the way across the pond,” shares Tucker. “This song continues to move mountains for me, and I’m so blessed. I can’t wait to celebrate with y’all overseas this spring!”

Tucker will hit Europe and the U.K. beginning March 8 for his Waves On A Sunset Tour, before returning for his U.S. trek in April.