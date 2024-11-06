AD
Buck Country Music News

Tucker Wetmore’s multigenre list of influences includes Chris Stapleton

todayNovember 6, 2024

Courtesy of Anna Schaeffer

If you’ve heard Tucker Wetmore‘s music, you know it’s not straight-up traditional country.

That, in part, is because of his upbringing, which comprises a multigenre list of musical influences.

“I was inspired by a lot of different artists and genres,” says Tucker. “I grew up kind of a mutt when it came to music.”

“When it came to reggae, rock, pop, hip hop, country, I kind of just listened to it all,” the rising singer/songwriter says. “Anyone from people like J Boog, Otis Redding or Chris Stapleton.”

Tucker’s debut single, “Wind Up Missin’ You,” is now approaching the top 10 of the country charts.

For tickets to catch Tucker on his ongoing headlining Waves on a Sunset Tour, visit tuckerwetmore.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

