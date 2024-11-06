Tucker Wetmore’s multigenre list of influences includes Chris Stapleton

If you’ve heard Tucker Wetmore‘s music, you know it’s not straight-up traditional country.

That, in part, is because of his upbringing, which comprises a multigenre list of musical influences.

“I was inspired by a lot of different artists and genres,” says Tucker. “I grew up kind of a mutt when it came to music.”

“When it came to reggae, rock, pop, hip hop, country, I kind of just listened to it all,” the rising singer/songwriter says. “Anyone from people like J Boog, Otis Redding or Chris Stapleton.”