Rev Rock Report

Tune in Monday for salute to Elton John, Bernie Taupin by Annie Lennox, Metallica and more

todayApril 8, 2024

Taylor Hill/WireImage

 It was recorded on March 20, but Monday night PBS stations nationwide will air Elton John & Bernie Taupin: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The star-studded event featured artists from several genres coming together to perform songs by Elton and Bernie.

During the special, you’ll see Elton sing “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters,” “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” and “Your Song,” as well as these performances:

Metallica, “Funeral for a Friend”https://digital.abcaudio.com/”Love Lies Bleeding” — and you can watch a preview now on Instagram

Charlie Puth, “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me”

Maren Morris: “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues”

Annie Lennox, “Border Song”

Garth Brooks, “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word” and “Daniel”

Brandi Carlile, “Madman Across the Water” and “Skyline Pigeon”

Billy Porter, “The B**** Is Back” — and you can watch a preview on Elton’s Instagram

Joni Mitchell, Annie Lennox and Brandi Carlile, “I’m Still Standing” — with lyric changes made by Joni with Elton and Bernie’s permission

American Idol contestant Jacob Lusk of the band Gabriels, “Bennie and the Jets”

According to Billboard, interviews with Elton, Bernie and past recipients Carole King, Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan and Paul McCartney are also included in the special. Check your local listings for details.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

