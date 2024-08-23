AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Turner Classic Movies to showcase the “Most Significant Political Films of All Time”

todayAugust 23, 2024

TCM

With the 2024 election just months away, Turner Classic Movies has announced it will be showcasing the best examples of where politics and filmmaking have collided. 

The network’s “Making Change: The Most Significant Political Films of All Time” campaign will kick off on Sept. 6, with multiple films running through each day for nine consecutive Fridays, wrapping up on Nov. 1 — four days before Election Day on Nov. 5.

Along the way, TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz will converse with stars from the realms of Hollywood, politics, music and journalism. Directors like Steven Spielberg and Spike Lee will take part, as will performers like Sally Field, John Tuturro and Andy Garcia, and those in the know in D.C., like Bill Maher, Maureen Dowd, former Georgia state Democrat Rep. Stacey Abrams and former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates.

In a statement, Mankiewicz notes in part, “This series brings an eclectic mix of filmmakers, actors, political figures and journalists to TCM to discuss a varied selection of brilliant movies. Along the way, we’ll discuss how great films have managed to predict political culture, to reflect it and to challenge it.”

The offerings begin with 1966’s The Battle for Algiers at 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 6.

Spielberg sits down with TCM for the first time with the film that follows, 1949’s All the King’s Men, at 10:15 p.m. ET.

Other classics include 1975’s Three Days of the Condor, 1991’s JFK, 1941’s Citizen Kane and 1962’s The Manchurian Candidate.

Check out the full schedule of movies and special guests here.

