National News

Twenty-year-old suspect identified in Massachusetts alleged stabbing spree: DA

todayMay 27, 2024

(Plymouth, Mass.) — A 26-year-old man will face charges including assault with intent to murder, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, after police allege, he stabbed two people at a local rest-stop restaurant on Saturday.

Authorities identified the suspect Sunday afternoon as 26-year-old Jared Ravizza.

Ravizza was arrested Saturday night, but is currently in a local hospital receiving medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Prosecutors said Sunday they believe the man is linked to the alleged stabbing of four girls inside a movie theater in a nearby town.

The DA’s office said Ravizza allegedly stabbed two employees of a McDonald’s in Plymouth, Massachusetts, before being arrested in the town of Sandwich.

At approximately 7:00 p.m. ET, authorities received a 911 call for a stabbing at a McDonald’s, located at the Route 3 rest area in Plymouth, and noted that the suspect had fled the scene, according to a press release from prosecutors.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel discovered two victims — a 21-year-old female and a 28-year-old male, both with knife laceration injuries — prosecutors said, noting they were transferred to local hospitals.

Security footage showed a suspect, believed to be Ravizza, stab the male victim with a large knife through the drive-thru window before parking his car, entering the McDonald’s and stabbing the female victim, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Ravizza allegedly fled the scene in his car after the attack.

Authorities arrested Ravizza at approximately 7:15 p.m. in Sandwich.

An hour before the attack at the McDonald’s, there was a stabbing spree at a movie theater in Braintree, Massachusetts, that left four girls injured, according to Braintree Police.

At 6 p.m. Saturday evening, a man entered a theater at the AMC Braintree 10, authorities said.

Once inside the theater, the suspect stabbed four females between the ages of 9 and 17 years old, police said, adding that the attack appeared to be unprovoked and without warning. The four girls sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Boston hospitals for treatment, police said.

The suspect allegedly left the scene in a black SUV, police said. Using video footage in their investigation, police were able to identify a license plate and alert other law enforcement agencies.

It was after this alert that authorities discovered that a car matching the description was involved in a “similar assault” at the McDonald’s in Plymouth.

Although Ravizza has not been charged in the stabbing of four young girls at AMC, authorities believe the incidents are connected.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

