Entertainment News

‘Twisters’ blowing onto Peacock Nov. 15

todayOctober 22, 2024

While the hit film has been available to purchase or rent on digital since August, Twisters will be streaming for free on Peacock in November. 

The movie starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones has made more than $370 million worldwide since its release on July 19, and if you have Universal’s sibling streaming service, you’ll be able to catch wind of it on Nov. 15. 

The update of the 1996 hit Twister that starred the late Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt has Powell playing Tyler, a hotshot storm hunter, who finds a reluctant partner in a Edgar-Jones’ Kate, a climate scientist.

“As storm season intensifies with terrifying phenomena unlike anything seen before, Kate and Tyler realize they may need to work together if they are to have any chance of taming, and surviving, an unprecedented outbreak of destructive tornadoes,” according to the movie’s synopsis.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

