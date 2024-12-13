AD
National News

Two airboats collide in Florida sending over a dozen people to the hospital

todayDecember 13, 2024

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images/STOCK

(OCHOPEE, Fla.) — At least 16 people were hospitalized Friday afternoon after two airboats collided in Florida, investigators said.

Officers responded to the 911 call around 3:15 p.m. and found several people injured at the site of the collision near Ochopee, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement.

One boat was carrying 13 passengers while the other was carrying 20, the commission said.

The conditions of the injured passengers were not immediately released.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the collision and the probe was ongoing.

Written by: ABC News

