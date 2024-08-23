AD
National News

Two bodies found in Missouri home leveled by explosion

August 23, 2024

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo.) — Two bodies were found in the rubble of a Missouri home that was completely leveled in an explosion early Friday morning. The bodies are believed to be the residents of the home.

The explosion was so powerful it blew open doors in neighboring houses and could be felt miles away. Nothing was left standing in the house after the explosion, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received calls from a neighbor just before 5 a.m. reporting the explosion. They then received calls from other neighbors and residents who heard the explosion.

Deputies found a dog that appears to have been killed in the explosion, according to the sheriff’s office. They believe the dog resided in the home.

There have been no reported injuries outside the house. The Missouri Propane Safety Commission has been called in due to the possibility of a gas leak.

The Missouri Fire Marshall’s office is investigating the cause of the explosion. The Missouri Propane Safety Commission is also investigating the explosion.

The sheriff’s office told ABC News there is no indication of foul play.

“To arrive on scene and see nothing left of a house — just scattered debris everywhere — is shocking,” Clay County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sarah Boyd said.

“It’s especially hard knowing that at 4:30 in the morning, someone is probably sleeping inside. Our deputies have never seen anything like this,” Boyd said.

ABC News

