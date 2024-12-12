Two down, two to go: Thomas Rhett’s Vegas mini-residency continues

Disney/Larry McCormack

Thomas Rhett‘s having a blast at his first-ever Las Vegas mini-residency.

The four-date run kicked off Dec. 6 and will continue for two more shows on Saturday and Sunday.

Thomas hopped on Instagram to share photos from the first two nights.

“Whatcha say we do it again this weekend?” he captioned his Instagram carousel.

In a statement shared earlier in June, Thomas said his Vegas run has been something he’s wanted to do for a long time.

“For me, having the chance to set up in Vegas for a string of shows is something I’ve been trying to find the right time to do for awhile now,” shares Thomas. “It gives us the chance to be back in smaller rooms – for almost a mini-residency – and really be right there to play off the fans and be sure every single one of them is on their feet each night.”

THOMAS RHETT: Live in Las Vegas takes place at Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ BleauLive Theater. Tickets to the remaining two shows can be purchased at fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

Coming up, you can also catch Thomas, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Blake Shelton and more on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025, airing live Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.