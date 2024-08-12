AD
Rev Rock Report

Two Ian Hunter solo albums getting expanded reissues

todayAugust 12, 2024

Chrysalis Records

Two Ian Hunter solo albums are set to be reissued this fall.

The records, 1979’s You’re Never Alone with a Schizophrenic and 1980’s Short Back n’ Sides, will both be remastered and reissued on Oct. 25, featuring bonus material.

You’re Never Alone With A Schizophrenic, produced by Mick Ronson, features two Hunter classics, “Just Another Night” and “Cleveland Rocks.” The expanded edition will include seven archival rarities, made up of early demos and outtakes. It will be released on CD and on green vinyl, marking the record’s first-ever vinyl release. 

Short Back n’ Sides, which features such guest musicians as The Clash’s Mick Jones and Topper Headon, as well as Todd Rundgren, will have an expanded edition with 12 archival rarities, and will be released on CD and double vinyl, with an eight-page lyric booklet.

You’re Never Alone With A Schizophrenic and Short Back n’ Sides are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

