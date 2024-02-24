Two National Guardsmen dead after military helicopter crashes in Mississippi during routine training flight

Kali9/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Two National Guardsmen are dead after a military helicopter crashed in northeast Mississippi on Friday afternoon during a routine training flight, officials said.

The AH-64 Apache crashed around 2 p.m. in a wooded area near Boonville in Prentiss County, according to the Mississippi National Guard.

Both Guardsmen on board the helicopter died, according to Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves.

“Mississippi will always be grateful for their service and we will never forget them,” he said in a statement on social media.

One soldier was in A Company 1-149 Aviation Regiment Unit and the other was in D Company 2-151 Lakota Medical Evacuation Unit, the Mississippi National Guard said.

The incident is under investigation and no further details are being released at this time, the Mississippi National Guard said.

“We are grateful to the first responders and safety crews who are still working the scene of the accident with local authorities,” the Mississippi National Guard said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.