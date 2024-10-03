AD
Rev Rock Report

Two new tracks from Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s 1969 Fillmore East concert released

todayOctober 3, 2024

Rhino Entertainment Company

Music fans are getting another preview of the upcoming archival concert release from Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

Live At The Fillmore East, 1969 will be released Oct. 25, and now two tracks from the album, “Long Time Gone [Electric Set]” and “Our House [Acoustic Set]” have been released digitally.

The album features a newly discovered multiple-track recording of CSNY’s Sept. 20, 1969, show at the Fillmore East in New York. The concert took place a month after their second-ever show together at Woodstock. 

Live At The Fillmore East, 1969 will be released on two-LP vinyl and CD and is available for preorder now. There will also be a special clear vinyl edition, sold exclusively at retailers.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

