Two police officers, one firefighter killed after responding to a domestic call in Minnesota: Officials

(BURNSVILLE, Minn.)– Two police officers and one firefighter were shot and killed in Burnsville, Minnesota, on Sunday after responding to a “call of a family in danger,” according to Gov. Tim Walz.

“Horrific news from Burnsville,” Walz began his statement on X. “While responding to a call of a family in danger, two police officers and one firefighter lost their lives, and other officers were injured.”

“We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our police officers and first responders make every day,” Walz continued. “My heart is with their families today and the entire State of Minnesota stands with Burnsville.”

Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge along with firefighter Adam Finseth died Sunday, according to a press release from Burnsville PD.

The officers and Finseth, who was working as an EMT, responded to the 12600 block of 33rd Avenue South on Sunday around 1:50 a.m., local time, for a call of a domestic situation where a man reported to be armed was barricaded with family members, according to the release.

After arriving, the situation escalated into gunfire with responders and Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth were killed by the gunman, according to the release.

The man who shot and killed the responding officers and EMT was reported dead at approximately 8:00 a.m., local time, and the other family members left the home and are safe, according to the release.

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association confirmed that a shooting took place Sunday morning after officers responded to a domestic abuse call, according to a statement posted to Facebook.

“We are heartbroken. Our law enforcement community is heartbroken. We’re just devastated at the horrific loss,” the statement said.

Burnsville is a Minnesota suburb located about 15 miles south of Minneapolis.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in a post on X that agents had responded to the scene.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar shared a statement on X Sunday morning after being alerted to the fatal shooting by police.

“They were doing their jobs. They were protecting our community,” Klobuchar said, noting that she and her husband, John, are “praying for them and their families and the Burnsville P.D. this morning.”

Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig, who represents Burnsville, released a statement Sunday, saying, “My heart is broken for the brave officers and first responder lost in the line of duty. Craig noted she’s been in contact with the White House to “marshal any additional federal resources that may be available.”

“I’m horrified to see this kind of violence in our community,” Craig continued. “Today serves as another solemn reminder that those who protect our communities do so at great personal risk. We must do everything in our power to prevent tragedies like these before they happen and hold violent criminals accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”