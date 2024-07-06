Two teen sisters drown off Coney Island beach: Police

Christian Dauphin/Getty Images – STOCK

(NEW YORK) — Two teenage sisters drowned Friday night after they got lost in the waters off Coney Island beach in Brooklyn, New York, according to police and witnesses.

The unidentified 17- and 18-year-old victims allegedly went back into the water around 8 p.m. after beach crowds headed for cover during a rainstorm, witnesses told WABC.

Police immediately searched the shore on foot and with boats for the girls. They were found around 9:30 p.m. and rushed to Coney Island Hospital where they were later pronounced dead, police said.

Search and rescue teams originally said they were also looking for an adult who reportedly went in the water after the teens but police said Saturday that no adult was missing.