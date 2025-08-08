AD
Buck Country Music News

Ty Herndon’s ‘A Man Holdin’ On’ + Ashley McBryde’s ‘A Woman Lettin’ Go’

todayAugust 8, 2025

Club44 Records

Ashley McBryde duets with Ty Herndon on a new version of his 1998 hit “A Man Holdin’ On (To a Woman Lettin’ Go).”

“This song has always been one of the most emotional songs in my catalog,” he says. “To revisit it with someone as fearless and gifted as Ashley was both humbling and electric.”

“We didn’t just sing the song — we lived it,” he adds.

The collab is part of Ty’s double album THIRTY, celebrating his three decades in the music business. Back in June, he teamed up with LeAnn Rimes for a new take on “What Mattered Most.” 

Look for the first volume of THIRTY to arrive in the fall. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

