Buck Country Music News

Tyler & Hayley Hubbard celebrate 10 years with vow renewal

todayAugust 27, 2025

Tyler & Hayley Hubbard (John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)

Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Hubbard marked a decade together by renewing their vows. 

“This summer we celebrated 10 years of marriage in the same place we said I do,” Hayley shared on Instagram, along with a collection of photographs. “We renewed our vows, celebrated God‘s faithfulness, laughed, cried, prayed and danced the night away in the mountains we call home.”

The two tied the knot on July 1, 2015, in Sun Valley, Idaho, Hayley’s home state. Tyler, of course, was the Georgia half of Florida Georgia Line.

“God has been so faithful throughout our marriage and our lives in countless ways and we naturally made it the theme of our 10 year celebration,” Hayley’s post goes on. “He continues to weave an incredible story out of wonderful moments and hard moments and has been there through all of the ups and downs of life and marriage and parenting and relationships. Even when we may have wavered and lost focus on Him, He never gives up on us. He has been shaping and sharpening us and I’m forever grateful for the ways he has used our friends and family, and our children to bring about His faithfulness.”

You can glimpse the kids in the wedding photos, as 7-year-old Olivia Hubbard wears a white dress like her mom, and 6-year-old Luca Hubbard and 4-year-old Atlas Hubbard sport cowboy hats like their dad.

You’ll also get a peek at an elaborate seated outdoor dinner, as well as the happy couple laughing while doing some line dancing.  

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

