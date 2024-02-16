AD
Buck Country Music News

Tyler Hubbard announces new album, ‘Strong’

todayFebruary 16, 2024

Courtesy of EMI Records Nashville

Tyler Hubbard is releasing his sophomore album, Strong, on April 12.

The 13-track project is co-produced by Tyler and Jordan Schmidt and will spotlight topics such as love, fatherhood and hometown nostalgia. Featured on the album are its lead single “Back Then Right Now,” the newly released “Wish You Would,” “Turn” and “A Lot With a Little.”

“I wish you would light me up/ Be that fire that’s in my cup/ Break my walls, cross that line/ Take my breath and take my time/ I wish you would trip me up/ Make this old boy fall in love/ Wreck my plans, rock my world/ Be my brown-eyed, blue-jean girl/ I wish you would/ I wish you would,” Tyler sings in the uptempo tune.

“Back Then Right Now” is currently in the top 20 of the country charts.

While you wait for Strong to arrive, you can preorder and presave now.

Here’s the track list for Strong:

“Wish You Would”
“Park”
“A Lot With a Little”
“Night Like That”
“Take Me Back”
“Back Then Right Now”
“Vegas”
“Turn”
“American Mellencamp”
“BNA”
“Summer Talkin'”
“’73 Beetle”
“Strong”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

