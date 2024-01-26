AD
Buck Country Music News

Tyler Hubbard basks in love in new song, “Turn”

todayJanuary 26, 2024

Courtesy of EMI Records Nashville

Tyler Hubbard has rolled out a surprise new song, “Turn.”

Penned by Tyler, Josh Miller and Casey Brown, the nostalgic ode chronicles life’s simple joys and what it’s like to be head over heels for someone.

“We turn grass into dirt/ Turn seeds into rows/ Prayers into rain/ Turn tires off a road/ Dust into clouds/ When the sun turns red/ Turn a hand-me-down Chevy/ To a creekside bed/ Headlights burnin’/ Radio’s workin’/ Her sweet smile’s gettin’/ Some ol’ boy turnin’/ That midnight kiss/ Into those three words/ A girl like her/ Will make your whole world/ Turn,” goes the midtempo chorus.

“Turn” is the follow-up to “A Lot With a Little” and “Back Then Right Now,” which is currently approaching the top 20 of the country charts. They preview Tyler’s forthcoming as-yet-untitled sophomore album.

Coming up, Tyler will open for Kane Brown on his In The Air Tour. Tickets and a full list of dates are available now at tylerhubbardofficial.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

