Buck Country Music News

Tyler Hubbard, Maddie & Tae, Travis Denning + more join UMG Nashville fan event

todayMay 24, 2024

ABC

Universal Music Group Nashville has announced its second annual UMG Nashville Takeover.

Happening June 6-9 during CMA Fest, the event will offer fans free performances, artist photo & signing opportunities, fan club parties, listening events and more. 

The star-studded artist lineup includes Tyler Hubbard, Maddie & Tae, Travis Denning, Josh TurnerKassi Ashton, Anne WilsonKylie Morgan, Mickey Guyton, Caylee Hammack, Dalton DoverCatie Offerman, The War And Treaty, Terri Clark, Lee Greenwood and Mark Wills.

A full schedule of events and additional information will be revealed soon.

For more information, head to UMGNLive.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

