Tyler Hubbard’s excited to slow down with family this Christmas

After hitting the road hard this year with his Strong World Tour, Tyler Hubbard‘s looking forward to slowing down, clocking in rest and making new memories with his family this Christmas.

“This year for Christmas, we’re going to just stay home in Nashville, which I’m really excited about. This year’s been busy. It’s been a lot of travel, a lot of movement, and so you really value time at home,” Tyler shares in a press interview.

“I’m real excited just to be at the house with the family and lay low, relax a little bit, make some memories, and it’s going to be a great Christmas,” he adds.

Tyler’s “Park” is currently approaching the top 40 of the country charts. You can find it on his latest album, Strong, out now.