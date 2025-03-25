AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Tyler Hubbard’s excited to throw a party in a field with Luke Bryan

todayMarch 25, 2025

Background
share close
AD
CBS

When Luke Bryan takes his Farm Tour to California for the first time in May, he’ll be bringing along his pal Tyler Hubbard

“Luke’s been a good buddy for a long time, and I’ve always heard about the Farm Tour and I’ve always heard stories, mainly from songwriters,” Tyler says of Luke’s annual trek. “I know he loves bringing writers out, which I’m also super excited about.”

“It sounds like a blast to set up a stage in the middle of a pasture and just throw a party,” Tyler adds. “That’s kind of right up my alley, and I’m excited to be on those dates and excited to play some shows with Luke again. … It’s gonna be a good time.”

American Idol winner Chayce Beckham is also on the Farm Tour dates, which start May 15 in Atwater, California. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%