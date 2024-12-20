U2 adds more screenings of Sphere residency concert film

Courtesy of U2 and Sphere Entertainment

U2 is giving fans even more opportunities to catch the film of their Las Vegas residency.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, screenings of V-U2 An Immersive Concert Movie have been extended through April, with new showings set for April 20, April 21, April 23 and April 29. The film gives fans a glimpse of the band’s residency, U2: UV Achtung Baby, which opened in September 2023.

V-U2 An Immersive Concert Movie, directed by U2 guitarist The Edge and his wife, Morleigh Steinberg, was shot using the ultra-high-resolution camera system developed by Sphere Entertainment. The screenings feature Sphere Immersive Sound, with the audience watching from haptic seats, which, according to a press release, “use vibrations so guests can ‘feel’ the experience.”

The movie first debuted in September and is only showing at the Sphere. The next screening is scheduled for Dec. 20. A complete list of screenings can be found at thesphere.com.