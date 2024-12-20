AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

U2 adds more screenings of Sphere residency concert film

todayDecember 20, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of U2 and Sphere Entertainment

U2 is giving fans even more opportunities to catch the film of their Las Vegas residency.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, screenings of V-U2 An Immersive Concert Movie have been extended through April, with new showings set for April 20, April 21, April 23 and April 29. The film gives fans a glimpse of the band’s residency, U2: UV Achtung Baby, which opened in September 2023.

V-U2 An Immersive Concert Movie, directed by U2 guitarist The Edge and his wife, Morleigh Steinberg, was shot using the ultra-high-resolution camera system developed by Sphere Entertainment. The screenings feature Sphere Immersive Sound, with the audience watching from haptic seats, which, according to a press release, “use vibrations so guests can ‘feel’ the experience.”

The movie first debuted in September and is only showing at the Sphere. The next screening is scheduled for Dec. 20. A complete list of screenings can be found at thesphere.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%