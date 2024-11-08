AD
Rev Rock Report

U2 extends concert film engagement at Sphere Las Vegas into February

todayNovember 8, 2024

Courtesy of U2 and Sphere Entertainment

Fans who missed U2‘s acclaimed residency at Sphere Las Vegas now have more chances to enjoy the concert film of the event.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that V-U2 An Immersive Concert Film at Sphere Las Vegas, which has been running at Sphere since Sept. 5, has been extended to the end of February 2025. The final date is now Feb. 27; you can choose either a 7 p.m. or a 9:30 p.m. screening, depending on the day. Visit Ticketmaster for all the information.

Of course, the downside is that you have to go to Las Vegas to see the film — it’s only showing at Sphere, with tickets starting at $98.

As previously reported, the film, directed by U2 guitarist The Edge and his wife, Morleigh Steinberg, captures the band during their residency, which ran from September 2023 to March 2024. Over that time, the band played to 700,000 fans. The concert was shot with Sphere’s high-res camera system.

The Eagles are currently headlining a residency at Sphere that will run through March. There are rumors that an adaptation of The Wizard of Oz is being developed to play at the venue later next year.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

