U2 quietly donates $300K to University of Nevada, Las Vegas

ABC/Randy Holmes

After their successful run at the Sphere in Las Vegas, U2 is giving back to the city.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the Irish rockers quietly donated $300,000 to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas College of Fine Arts. The news of the donation was revealed in the school’s newsletter with little fanfare.

College of Fine Arts Dean Nancy Uscher wrote in the UNLV newsletter that the one-time gift, dubbed the U2: UV Music Scholarship and Experiential Fund, will “provide support for access to a stellar music education as well as experiential learning and performance opportunities for School of Music music majors.” She noted, “These opportunities will include student travel and support for creative activities and performances at various international music events.”

Uscher told the paper that they originally had no idea the donation was coming from U2 because they were contacted by an unknown company.

“We had this very wonderful dialog with the people representing them, and at some point they were pretty sure that our goals were in alignment with the kind of work they like to do in in supporting education,” Uscher said. “Then we were told who they were, and we were thrilled. I feel they have cared about Las Vegas for a long time.”

U2 was the first band to play the Sphere, with their U2: UV Achtung Baby Live residency kicking off in September 2023 and wrapping in March 2024.