U2 releases “Atomic City” remix from Tiësto

ABC/Randy Holmes

U2 has shared another remix of their latest single, “Atomic City,” this time by Dutch producer/DJ Tiësto

The remix is the third new take on the song U2 has released. They previously shared remixes from David Guetta and Mike WiLL Made-It.

You can listen to “Atomic City (Tiësto Remix)” now via digital outlets.

U2 released “Atomic City” in September just ahead of the launch of their U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere residency in Las Vegas, which they wrapped in March after 40 shows. It was accompanied by a video shot on Vegas’ Fremont Street, the same location where they shot the video for “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” back in 1987.