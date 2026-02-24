U2 releases documentary short film for ‘Days of Ash’ track ‘Yours Eternally’

Cover of U2 EP ‘U2-Days of Ash’ (Interscope Records)

U2 has released a documentary short for their new song “Yours Eternally,” which appears on their just-released EP, Days of Ash. The song features Ed Sheeran and Ukrainian musician-turned-soldier Taras Topolia.

The four-and-a-half-minute clip was directed by Ukrainian cinematographer and filmmaker Ilya Mikhaylus and was released to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mikhaylus and his crew shot the video this past December, when they were embedded alongside the soldiers of Khartiya Corps. The clip is part of a full-scale documentary that will be released at the end of the year.

“For four years, Ukraine has been resisting Russia’s full-scale invasion, and the soldiers of the Khartiya Corps are among the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians defending their homeland,” says Mikhaylus. “In this short film, and in the upcoming full-length documentary, we attempt to show the beating human heart of those incredible men and women, the struggles and sacrifices they are making everyday for the most sacred thing on this planet – freedom.”

U2 released the six-track EP Days of Ash on Feb. 18, featuring five songs and one poem. It was described as “an immediate response to current events and inspired by the many extraordinary and courageous people fighting on the frontlines of freedom.”