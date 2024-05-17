AD
U2 releases fourth installment of new digital series

todayMay 17, 2024

ABC/Randy Holmes

U2 continues their recently launched digital series, U2 To Love and Only Love – Deep Dives and B-Sides, with the fourth installment dedicated to the track “Please,” from their ninth studio album, Pop.

The series consists of 12 newly remastered collections, released throughout the year, which are made up of songs that until now were only available on vinyl, CD or cassette.

The latest collection includes a 2024 remastered version of the track, along with a live cut from a 1997 Popmart show in Rotterdam, Netherlands. They’ve also released a video of a “Please” performance from another 1997 Popmart show in Mexico City, which previously appeared on the Popmart Live from Mexico City DVD, released in 1998. 

Previous U2 To Love and Only Love – Deep Dives and B-Sides collections were dedicated to Pop songs “Discothèque,” “Staring at the Sun” and “Last Night on Earth.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

