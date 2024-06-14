U2 releases latest installment in digital series, dedicated to ‘Pop’ track “Mofo”

ABC/Randy Holmes

U2 has released the next installment in their digital series, U2 To Love and Only Love – Deep Dives and B-Sides, this time dedicated to the track “Mofo,” from their ninth studio album, Pop.

The series will consist of 12 newly remastered collections, released throughout the year, which are made up of songs that until now were only available on vinyl, CD or cassette.

This sixth collection includes five different remastered “Mofo” remixes: Phunk Phorce Mix, Mother’s Mix, Black Hole Dub, House Flavour and Romin Mix.

And to coincide with the playlist, U2 has released a limited-edition 2024 reissue of a “Mofo” T-shirt that reads “Mother Sucking Rock And Roll.” It is available for preorder now.

U2 launched To Love and Only Love – Deep Dives and B-Sides in April and so far has released collections dedicated to Pop songs “Discothèque,” “Staring at the Sun,” “Last Night on Earth,” “If God Will Send His Angels” and “Please.”