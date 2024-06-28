AD
U2 releases “Sweetest Thing” installment of their ‘Deep Dives and B-Sides’ digital series

June 28, 2024

U2 has released the next installment in their digital series, U2 to Love and Only Love – Deep Dives and B-Sides. The latest is dubbed “Sweetest Thing,” after the fan favorite B-side that appeared on their compilation The Best of 1980–1990. 

The latest is the seventh installment in the collection, and includes a 2024 remastered version of the single, as well as live performances of “Out of Control” and “Stories for Boys,” from Boston in 1981, and of “Twilight” and “An Cat Dubh/Into the Heart” from Red Rocks in 1983. They also shared a video of the “An Cat Dubh/Into the Heart” performance.

And to coincide with the playlist, U2 has released a limited-edition 2024 reissue of a “Sweetest Thing” T-shirt. It is available for preorder now.

U2 to Love and Only Love – Deep Dives and B-Sides will consist of 12 newly remastered collections, released throughout the year, which are made up of songs that until now were only available on vinyl, CD or cassette. They launched the series in April and so far released collections dedicated to “Discothèque,” “Staring at the Sun,” “Last Night on Earth,” “If God Will Send His Angels,” “Please” and “Mofo,” all from their ninth studio album Pop.

