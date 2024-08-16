AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

U2 releases “Walk On” installment of their digital series

todayAugust 16, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Randy Holmes

U2 is getting close to wrapping their U2 to Love and Only Love – Deep Dives and B-Sides digital series and has now shared the second to last installment, this time dedicated to the All You Can’t Leave Behind track “Walk On.”

The latest playlist includes a remastered single version of “Walk On,” along with two newly remastered live recordings of “Where The Streets Have No Name” and “Gone,” both from a concert in Boston, as well as a remastered live performance of “Stay (Far Away, So Close)” from a show in Toronto. 

Launched in April, U2 to Love and Only Love – Deep Dives and B-Sides is a series of 12 newly remastered collections, made up of songs that until now were only available on vinyl, CD or cassette. Previous collections focused on such songs as “Discothèque,” “Staring at the Sun,” “Last Night on Earth,” “If God Will Send His Angels,” “Please,” “Mofo,” “Sweetest Thing,” “Beautiful Day,” “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of” and “Elevation.”

The ”Walk On” playlist is now streaming on most digital outlets.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%