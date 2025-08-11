AD
Go to album
Rev Rock Report

U2 reveals where they stand on the current unrest in the Middle East

August 11, 2025

U2 on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live! 2017/Photo creedit: ABC/Randy Holmes

The members of U2 have shared a post on Instagram offering their thoughts on the current Israeli-Palestine conflict.

“Everyone has long been horrified by what is unfolding in Gaza – but the blocking of humanitarian aid and now plans for a military takeover of Gaza City has taken the conflict into uncharted territory,” reads the post’s caption. “We are not experts in the politics of the region, but we want our audience to know where we each stand.”

The post includes separate detailed statements from Bono, The Edge, Larry Mullen, Jr. and Adam Clayton, with Bono’s lasting 10 slides. The first slide of the post simply notes it shares their thoughts “On Gaza.”

U2 previously commented on the situation in the Middle East during their Las Vegas residency at the Sphere. Following the Oct. 7 attacks at the Novo music festival in Israel the band performed “Pride,” with Bono changing the lyrics to “Early morning, October 7/ as the sun is rising in the dessert sky/ Stars of David they took your life/but they could not take your pride.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

