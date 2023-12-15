AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

U2 shares live performance of “The Fly” from ‘U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere’

todayDecember 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Michael Yada

U2 is giving fans who can’t make it to Las Vegas a taste of their residency, U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere.

The Irish rockers just shared a two-minute live video of them performing “The Fly” at the venue, with various words and numbers flashing on the screen behind them, including “Believe,” which turns into “Lie.”

It ends with the words “It’s Your World You Can Change It” flashing on the screen over and over again. 

The next U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere show is happening Friday, December 15, with the final night set for March 2. A complete list of dates can be found at U2.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%