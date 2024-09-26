U2 to release ‘How To Dismantle an Atomic Bomb’ “shadow album”

Island Records/UMR

U2 is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 11th studio album, How To Dismantle an Atomic Bomb, with what they’re calling a “shadow album,” featuring songs from the original album’s recording sessions.

Dubbed How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb, the album features 10 previously unreleased tracks from the band’s archive, including two newly released songs, “Country Mile” and “Picture of You (X+Y),” which are available now via digital outlets.

“The sessions for How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb were such a creative period for the band, we were exploring so many song ideas in the studio,” guitarist The Edge shares. “For this anniversary edition I went into my personal archive to see if there were any unreleased gems and I hit the jackpot.”

He adds, “What you’re getting on this shadow album is that raw energy of discovery, the visceral impact of the music, a sonic narrative, a moment in time, the exploration and interaction of four musicians playing together in a room… this is the pure U2 drop.”

The standalone How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb will be released Nov. 29 as an exclusive for Record Store Day Black Friday, along with a digital release.

In addition to the shadow album, U2 will release a special 20th anniversary remastered edition of How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb, featuring the bonus track “Fast Car.” They’ll also release a package with the remaster and the shadow album together, dubbed How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb (Re-Assemble Edition). Both will be released Nov. 22.

The track listing for How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb is:

“Picture Of You (X+W)”

“Evidence Of Life”

“Luckiest Man In The World”

“Treason”

“I Don’t Wanna See You Smile”

“Country Mile”

“Happiness”

“Are We Gonna Wait Forever?”

“Theme From The Batman”

“All Because Of You 2”