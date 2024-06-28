AD
U2 welcomes Taylor Swift back to their hometown: “Leave some of it standing!!!”

todayJune 28, 2024

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company)

Taylor Swift has officially arrived in Dublin, Ireland, for her Eras Tour shows this weekend, and she got a warm welcome from a few of the city’s favorite sons: U2.

On her Instagram Story, Taylor posted a photo of a beautiful bouquet of flowers, along with a note. It reads, “Dear Taylor, Welcome back to our hometown … leave some of it standing?!!!!”

It’s signed “Your Irish fan club, Bono, Edge, Adam and Larry.”

She captioned the pic, “Already feeling that Irish hospitality!! @U2, thanks for always being the classiest and the coolest.”

Turns out this is a bit of a tradition: Back in 2018 when she toured Ireland, U2 sent her roses, signed, “from your Irish fan club.”  And in 2022, Bono proclaimed himself a Swiftie when he and Taylor both appeared on The Graham Norton Show.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

