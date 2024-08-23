AD
Rev Rock Report

U2 wraps digital series with “Electrical Storm” playlist

todayAugust 23, 2024

ABC/Randy Holmes

U2 is wrapping their U2 to Love and Only Love – Deep Dives and B-Sides digital series with a new playlist dedicated to “Electrical Storm,” one of two singles the band recorded for their 2002 greatest hits album, The Best of 1990–2000.

The 12th and final installment includes a remastered version of the track, as well as a William Orbit remix, “Nice” and “Nasty” mixes of the All You Can’t Leave Behind tune “New York” and a live medley of the songs “40,” “Bad” and “Where The Streets Have No Name” from a 2004 show in Boston. 

U2 launched the U2 to Love and Only Love – Deep Dives and B-Sides digital series back in April. Since then they’ve released 12 newly remastered collections, made up of songs that until now were only available on vinyl, CD or cassette. 

Previous collections focused on such songs as “Discothèque,” “Staring at the Sun,” “Last Night on Earth,” “If God Will Send His Angels,” “Please,” “Mofo,” “Sweetest Thing,” “Beautiful Day,” “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of,” “Elevation” and “Walk On.”

The ”Electrical Storm” playlist is now streaming on most digital outlets.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

