Rev Rock Report

U2’s Bono & The Edge stop by Las Vegas tiki bar

todayFebruary 1, 2024

ABC/Michael Yada

Looks like U2 is enjoying their down time in Sin City. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Bono and The Edge were seen at The Golden Tiki, an off the strip bar in Vegas’ Chinatown area, on Wednesday, January 31. 

The rockers turned up at the tiki bar around 1 a.m. after they finished headlining their residency, U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, and posed for several photos. 

The Golden Tiki is a popular spot with celebrities, which displays shrunken heads in honor of the stars that stop in. Famous faces who’ve gotten shrunken head honors include Mötley Crüe‘s Vince Neil, Sammy Hagar and Rod Stewart along with Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who stopped by last March.  

So far, there’s no report on Bono or The Edge getting the shrunken head honor. They are due back onstage at the Sphere on Friday, February 2. A performance from the residency is also going to be part of the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4.

 A complete list of U2 dates can be found at u2.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

