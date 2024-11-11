U2’s The Edge gives update on band’s next album: ‘We’ve got an awful lot of material to wade through’

ABC/Isa Mae Astute

U2 is celebrating the 20th anniversary of How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb with the Nov. 29 release of the shadow album How to Re-Assemble an Atomic Bomb. And while that may be exciting, U2 fans are anxiously awaiting word on a new album — and in a new interview with Rolling Stone, guitarist The Edge gave them a little update.

Edge says he created a lot of tracks and song ideas during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now they have to narrow things down.

“So we’re starting to go through some of those, and we’ve got an awful lot of material to wade through to see what it is,” he said. “And I guess we’re at that great honeymoon period of a lot of experimentation, and looking at all kinds of possible themes musically.”

While in the past Bono has said the next album would be a rock record, Edge clarifies, “I think the guitar will be a big part of the next record, but I don’t think it’s going to be a heavy rock album. I think it’s going to be a very different kind of use of the guitar, not a straight-up rock thing.”

He added, “We’ve always tried to find ways to use the guitar that has never been heard before, and it seems that that’s an important part of what gets us excited.”

Edge also shared a health update about drummer Larry Mullen Jr., who had to sit out their Las Vegas residency after having surgery, revealing they’ve already done one session with him and “we’re having a great time.”

“So yeah, obviously we don’t want to be over-doing it, but yes, it’s going great and he’s in great form,” he said. “It’s lovely to spend time with him in the studio in a creative environment.”