U2’s The Edge says new song might ‘happen very soon’

ABC/Isa Mae Astute

It sounds like we may be getting new music from U2 this year.

Guitarist The Edge appeared on the Sodajerker on Songwriting podcast to talk about the band’s recent 20th anniversary reissue of How to Dismantle An Atomic Bomb and its accompanying shadow album. While talking about how the band works together in the studio, he let it slip that a new song may be on the way.

Edge noted that he and his bandmates — Bono, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. — are “lucky” because they still enjoy being together in the studio.

“We never turned it into work. We’ve always had fun,” he said. “I just love making music and it’s still a thrill being around Adam and Larry and Bono when we’re working together.”

“And I have to tell you, we’re working on a lot of new songs,” he then shared. “There might be a new U2 song happening very soon, which you’ll hear about.”

The Edge didn’t offer any details though, noting, “Can’t say any more than that, but we’re in a great place creatively.”

If we do get a new song from U2 this year, it will be their first new track since they released “Atomic City” in 2023, ahead of their Las Vegas residency at the Sphere. Their last album of new material, Songs of Experience, came out in 2017.