UConn beats Purdue to win men’s basketball NCAA National Championship

The Connecticut Huskies celebrate after beating the Purdue Boilermakers 75-60 to win the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament National Championship game at State Farm Stadium on April 08, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The University of Connecticut Huskies have won the men’s college basketball NCAA National Championship.

The Connecticut Huskies beat the Purdue Boilermakers 75-60 Monday night in Glendale, Arizona.

The Huskies’ win on Monday night gave them back-to-back national championship wins. They become the first team to do so since Florida in 2006 and 2007.

Tristen Newton of the Huskies led his team through the game, scoring 20 points. Zach Edey was the leading scorer for Purdue.