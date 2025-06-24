AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

UK department store unveils mural dedicated to Black Sabbath ahead of Back to the Beginning concert

todayJune 24, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The U.K. department store chain Selfridges has unveiled a Black Sabbath mural at its Birmingham location ahead of the legendary band’s upcoming Back to the Beginning concert. 

The piece is 6 meters long, which is almost 20 feet, and will be on display for eight days. 

You can also check out the Back to the Beginning fan experience at Selfridges Birmingham, which includes exclusive merch and a Lego Ozzy Osbourne.

Back to the Beginning takes place July 5 in Birmingham, Sabbath’s hometown. It will feature the reunion and farewell of the band’s original lineup: Ozzy, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. Ozzy will also perform solo in what will mark his final concert ever.

Others on the stacked bill include Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax and Mastodon.

Those who don’t have tickets to the sold-out concert can watch it streaming online.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%