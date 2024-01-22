AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

UK granny goes viral for salty ‘Saltburn’ review

todayJanuary 22, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Barry Keoghan/Amazon Studios

Saltburn may be near the top of many critics’ lists of the year’s best movies, but don’t tell that to one grandmother in the U.K.

The unidentified woman has gone viral after her grandson uploaded to TikTok her aghast reaction to the risqué movie starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan.

But apparently, she doesn’t have a problem with Saltburn‘s salty language, as her burn of Saltburn manages to cram some 29 F-bombs in about 2 1/2 minutes.

“Get it off! Get it off!” she implores her grandson, as he giggles, quizzing her as to watch she’s watching.

“F****** filth,” she says repeatedly.

What she is seeing at the moment isn’t clear, but the movie has frontal male nude scenes and a bathtub self-pleasure scene with Elordi that’s so thirst-inspiring, pardon pun, that people are making candles that reportedly smell like his bath water.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%