UK politician calls for Taylor Swift to receive London’s highest honor

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Now that Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour has finished its European leg, a U.K. politician want to reward the star for boosting the British economy by more than a billion dollars.

Sarah Olney, the Treasury spokesperson for Britain’s Liberal Democrat Party, said that Taylor’s career has been one of “endless philanthropy” and added, “The Eras Tour has provided hours of joy to the thousands of fans attending the shows, but the real legacy of Taylor Swift’s tour will be the lifeline it provides to our economy, so it is only right that she be recognized with London’s highest honor.”

That honor is the Freedom of the City of London, which was first established in 1237 to note that a person was a “citizen” of the city and not under the jurisdiction of a feudal lord. These days, it recognizes lifetime achievement or international standing.

Among the recipients of the Freedom or Honorary Freedom of the City of London over the years: Ed Sheeran, Sir Ian McKellan, Morgan Freeman, Henry Winkler, J.K. Rowling, Dame Judi Dench, U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Diana, Princess of Wales.

To actually get the award, Taylor would need to be nominated by two elected Members of the City of London Corporation.

On top of that, a Liberal Democrat member of Parliament, Tom Gordon, has introduced a motion to formally recognize the impact of the Eras Tour on the U.K. economy.

Taylor played eight nights at London’s Wembley Stadium during the European leg of the tour — more than any other solo artist in history. She also performed in Liverpool; Edinburgh, Scotland; and Cardiff, Wales.