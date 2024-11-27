Universal denies ‘Wicked’ pay gap reports between Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Universal

Universal Pictures, the production company behind Wicked, has shut down rumors of a pay gap between the movie’s two stars, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

“Reports of pay disparity between Cynthia and Ariana are completely false and based on internet fodder,” a spokesperson from Universal told ABC News in a statement on Tuesday. “The women received equal pay for their work on ‘WICKED.'”

Speculation about unequal salaries began circulating on platforms like TikTok, Reddit, and social platform X , with claims that Erivo earned $1 million compared to Grande’s $15 million.

The rumors gained traction after being picked up by some news outlets. While Universal did not disclose the exact salaries of the co-stars, the studio firmly denied any pay inequities.

Wicked is the highly anticipated movie adaptation of the 2003 Broadway musical, originally starring Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, which itself is based on Gregory Maguire‘s 1995 novel.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film features an all-star cast, including Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, and Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard.

Released in theaters on Friday, Wicked draws inspiration from Maguire’s novel, which is a revisionist prequel to The Wizard of Oz.

The film earned a staggering $164 million globally during its opening weekend, making it the third-largest opening weekend ever, following Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2, according to The Associated Press.

Fans can look forward to Wicked: Part Two, set to hit theaters on November 21, 2025.