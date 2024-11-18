AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Universal warming up for ‘Wicked’ sing-a-long screenings

todayNovember 18, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Universal Pictures

If you think you won’t get enough Wicked a month after it hits theaters in November, Universal Pictures is singing your tune. 

Variety reports the studio will be launching interactive versions of the musical starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande across 1,000 North American theaters starting on Christmas Day. 

That means you and your fellow witches in waiting can belt out “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and many of the musical’s other songs — without bothering other moviegoers like those Swifties did in theaters in 2023 during the Eras Tour movie.

Director Jon M. Chu‘s Wicked Part 1 debuts on Nov. 22; the second part hits theaters Nov. 21, 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%